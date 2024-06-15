Person shot in leg at Cove at Peninsula Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Confederate Point area that left one person in the hospital.

It happened at the Cove at Peninsula Apartments on Confederate Point Road.

Police say two groups of people shot at one another after an argument.

One person was shot in the leg and is currently in surgery.

JSO is looking for at least one suspect.

