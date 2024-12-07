Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office offering free motorcycle safety course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced the 2025 schedule for its S.M.A.R.T. free motorcycle safety course.

“Each motorcyclist will receive one-on-one training with our officers, who will teach you how to stay safe on your new motorcycle,” JSO posted on it’s Facebook page.

The acronym SMART stands for Safe Motorcycle and Rider Techniques, according to JSO. The goal of the course is to “help students demonstrate safe motorcycle riding techniques by negotiating commonly found street riding situations in a controlled and skill oriented manner,” JSO stated on its webpage.

Date for the classes

Jan. 18

Feb. 1

Feb. 15

March 8

March 29

April 12

April 26

May 10

May 24

What to bring

Valid Driver’s License

Motorcycle Endorsement

A mechanically sound motorcycle (no leaking fluids, worn tires, etc.) with a valid registration

Over the ankle footwear (footwear which covers the ankle bone and provides support)

Long pants

Long sleeve shirt or lightweight jacket

Eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are acceptable)

Department of Transportation approved helmet

Gloves

Food and drinks are not provided by JSO. Please plan ahead as we will not break for lunch.

Water, Powerade, Gatorade or some other non-alcoholic beverage.

Participants are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids 1 to 2 hours before the start of their range session and continue to do so throughout the range session.

Snacks are optional, remember you will be outside on a driving pad with limited shade!

Sunscreen, rain gear and a change of clothing are usually good to have available.

