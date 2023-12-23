Jacksonville Sheriff's Office offers free Women's self-defense class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is offering the women and girls of Jacksonville a free basic self-defense and personal safety class.

This program is free to women and girls, ages 15 and up who reside in Duval County.

The curriculum will teach basic techniques empower women and girls to fight back against physical attacks.

The next event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 6 p.m. at the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville - Monument Center, 3450 Monument Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225

If you have questions please contact the Community Engagement Office at 904.630.2160.

Click here to learn more about the program and to register for 2024 classes.

