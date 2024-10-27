Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports 1 dead, 1 injured in Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot, one fatally, at a park Saturday evening in the Westside area, prompting an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

According to JSO, at approximately 7:30 p.m., off-duty officers at the park on 7600 Wiley Road heard gunshots and quickly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found two adult male victims, both with gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) personnel assisted in transporting one victim with non-life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital. Sadly, the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The JSO Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit led the investigation, with additional support from the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have stated that this appears to be an isolated incident and assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

