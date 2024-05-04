Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports fatality due to residential fire in Lincoln Villas area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a residential fire with a fatality in the Lincoln Villas area near the 8000 block of Shrike Ave.

Action News Jax is heading to the scene to learn more information.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing scene; the story will be updated when details arrive.

