Traffic accident turns into shooting in Oak Haven area, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A reported traffic accident escalated into a shooting on Saturday night, resulting in one person being injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

At approximately 9:42 p.m., JSO officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard North.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male who had been shot. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting followed a minor traffic accident. After the collision, the suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots toward the victim’s car, striking the victim once in the hip. JSO officers arrived promptly and detained all parties involved.

Detectives were on the scene to collect video surveillance, interview witnesses, and question the suspect. The incident is believed to be isolated.

JSO urges anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 904-630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsherriff.org, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

