Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports woman killed in overnight shooting near Hogan’s Creek area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A late-night shooting in the Hogan’s Creek area resulted in the death of an adult female, prompting a homicide investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, last night, at approximately 11:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Kings Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim, an adult female, had been shot elsewhere and had stopped at this location to seek help. She was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the incident.

Two witnesses have been detained and transported to the Police Memorial Building for interviews. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the relationships of those involved remain unknown, and the classification of the incident is pending further investigation.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no additional threat to the community.

JSO is urging anyone with information to come forward. Individuals can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.