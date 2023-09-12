Jacksonville police, fire rescue responding to partial parking garage collapse in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to an “industrial accident” in the Riverside area.

JSO said roads in the area of King Street and St. Johns Avenue are closed. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding as well.

Witnesses tell Action News Jax the third floor of one of the parking garages in the area partially collapsed.

The emergency room entrance to Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will also be closed, JSO said.

Action News Jax has a crew on the way to get more information.

