Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered elderly man with Dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has initiated a search operation for a missing endangered elderly man, identified as Mr. Miguel Torres Nunez.

According to JSO, the incident unfolded around noon when family members reported his disappearance from the 5800 block of University Boulevard.

Mr. Torres Nunez, aged 75, is diagnosed with Dementia, heightening concerns for his safety.

Despite concerted efforts, authorities have yet to locate Mr. Torres Nunez.

He is described as a male standing at 5′2″ and weighing 132 pounds, with a bald head. Police report that at the time of his disappearance, he was possibly dressed in a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information on Mr. Torres Nunez’s whereabouts to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.

Missing Endangered Adult



