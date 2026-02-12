Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seek five suspects in thefts at Loretto area home store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying five people who stole hundreds from a Loretto area home store on Oldfield Crossing Drive in January.

According to JSO, the man pictured in the hoodie (on the left) and a friend stole around $250 worth of chainsaw chains and sanders on January 6. On January 15, two other women stole more than $1,200 in electronics and clothing.

The man pictured in camo stole tools worth more than $800 four days after the women stole from the exact store.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who knows the pictured suspects to contact them at 904.630.0500 or report what you know anonymously through First Coast Crime Stoppers (1.866.845.TIPS).

