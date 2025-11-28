Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges public to report illegal drug operations in their neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with keeping your neighborhood safe from illegal drugs.

Earlier this month, officers took away enough fentanyl that could potentially kill 7 thousand people.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it spent weeks gathering evidence for a search warrant for a home in the Royal Terrace area, which led to two arrests.

Those suspects are Curtis Smith and Devin Luster, who are facing felony charges after JSO narcotic detectives found several pounds of illegal drugs and seized firearms during a drug bust.

“This was a long-term investigation that yielded some great results,” said Christian Hancock, media relations manager, Jacksonville sheriff’s office.

JSO found over 14 grams of fentanyl, crack, and powder cocaine, marijuana, as well as 3 handguns and one assault rifle.

“They’re getting these firearms off the streets, keeps them out of the hands of individuals that do no good in our community,” said Hancock.

JSO is now asking if the community sees illegal drug activity, to let them know.

“These are people’s residences. These are neighborhoods where families reside, where kids reside. Nobody wants this set up next to their home, right?” said Hancock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO said once they are alerted to a tip, they start compiling evidence, and it can take weeks or up to months to complete the drug bust.

“These are extensive investigations. But once we get inside or we get in, we get an end to that establishment, that’s when we start seeing arrests, like we saw here the other day,” said Hancock. JSO said you can call in tips at 904-630-0500.

Here’s what they found:

14.2 grams of Fentanyl (enough to potentially kill 7,000+ people)

645.2 grams of Powder Cocaine

153.1 grams of Crack Cocaine

Nearly 30 pounds of Marijuana, plus 284.4 grams of Marijuana

3 handguns, assault rifle

$6,128 in cash

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]