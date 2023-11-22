Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer revives unresponsive puppy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last month, on October 29, an officer on patrol was flagged down by a citizen in the 1000 block of Monument Road. The citizen’s Boxer puppy, Isabella, was unresponsive.

Recruit Anderson checked Isabella for a pulse, and after finding none, immediately began performing CPR on her for several minutes.

While enroute to a local vet hospital, Officer Anderson continued to administer CPR, and just prior to arrival, Isabella became responsive. Isabella was delivered to the vet, and following a stay, was released back to the family.

“Great job Officer Anderson!! A family is undoubtedly happier today as a result of your quick thinking and actions,” said JSO in a Facebook post.

