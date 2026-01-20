Jacksonville Symphony to present ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ in concert Jan. 23–24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony will present “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert” on Jan. 23 and 24, featuring renowned guest conductor Matthew Wardell.

The concert will take place at the Jacksonville Symphony, located at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, Fla. It will begin at 7:00 p.m. on both nights, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate increased traffic.

After the destruction of the Death Star in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” Imperial forces continue to pursue the Rebels in “The Empire Strikes Back.” The film follows the Rebellion on the ice planet Hoth and highlights Luke Skywalker’s journey to Dagobah for training with Jedi Master Yoda. Meanwhile, Darth Vader attempts to lure Luke to the dark side in a trap set in the Cloud City of Bespin.

This live performance of the film will feature the Jacksonville Symphony musicians accompanying the movie screening with the score composed by John Williams. Disney Concerts has licensed this performance, ensuring an authentic experience for audiences.

Concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

