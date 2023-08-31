The Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival will be coming to downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival is moving to Labor Day in downtown at Metropolitan Park.

The festival will take place on September 2 & 3rd and will feature two unforgettable days of music, tacos, and tequila.

Guests can expect tacos & Mexican street fare from over 40 restaurants, food trucks & culinary teams from around the city as well as internationally recognized musicians & performers you won’t want to miss.

New this year at the festival is an elevated Grand Tasting Experience featuring 50+ craft distillers, art, music, and all-day access to a private lounge + air-conditioned restrooms. In addition, there will be an enhanced Tequila & Craft Margarita experience for all guests, a waterfront Artisan Market, Gameday Tailgate Village, games, and more!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18th @ 11 am and will be discounted over 50% for the first 24 hours! The festival is best enjoyed with a Grand Tasting Experience or VIP Pass (Sold Out in 2022) and General Admission tickets include a welcome Margarita or cerveza.

The festival is a fundraiser for several local Jacksonville nonprofits benefiting the arts, community enrichment, and education here on the First Coast and over $100,000 was raised for Jacksonville nonprofits as a result of the 2022 Jacksonville Taco and Tequila Festival.

For tickets & more info, visit: JaxTacoFest.com

