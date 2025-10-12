Jacksonville team crowned champion at world’s biggest BBQ contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kings BBQ from Jacksonville just smoked the competition at one of the most prestigious barbecue events in the world, The Jack.

The team was named Grand Champion at the 2025 Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational BBQ, beating out top teams from across the U.S. and around the globe.

Held every year in Lynchburg, Tennessee, The Jack is often called the Super Bowl of barbecue. It’s invite-only, and winning it is a dream for serious pitmasters.

Kings BBQ didn’t just win, they dominated.

They took first place in ribs, second in chicken, and landed in the top 10 across multiple categories.

Their performance earned them the highest overall score and the biggest trophy of the weekend.

It’s a huge win for Jacksonville and a proud moment for Florida barbecue fans.

