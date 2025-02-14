Jacksonville teen dies in five-car pileup on I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after a crash involving five vehicles at about 10:14 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 north at mile marker 291.

The wreck occurred when a sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Jacksonville man, ran off the roadway, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The sedan retendered traffic striking the left rear of the car driven by the 19 year old causing his vehicle to strike another car and then spin out of control and stopping facing southbound in northbound traffic, the news release states.

A pickup truck driven by a 60-year-old Hialeah, Florida man slammed head on into the 19-year-old’s car.

The 60-year-old, who was wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries. The 19-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

The 24 year old, who was wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries, the news release states.

