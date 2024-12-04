Jacksonville University students partner with local nonprofit to help special needs kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University Davis College of Business and Technology students recently partnered with the Jax Jets.

It’s a Jacksonville-based nonprofit that helps special needs and autistic children through ice hockey lessons.

The JU students built the nonprofit a new website and raised funds for the children.

They raised $1,200, according to a news release.

