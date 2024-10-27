Jacksonville Urban League honors Sapelo Island dock collapse victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Urban League mourns the loss of one of its members, Cynthia Gibbs, who was one of the 7 people who died at the Sapelo Island ferry dock collapse.

In a press release, the Urban League regarded Cynthia Gibbs as “a compassionate member of the Urban League family, whose reach extended to other local organizations and her Impact Church family”.

Dr. Richard Danford Jr., President of the Urban League, reflects on more than 3 decades of friendship with Mrs. Gibbs.

“Cynthia was a beacon of light, always ready to lend a hand to those in need. Her dedication to the Urban League‘s mission and the community was truly remarkable,” Dr. Danford Jr. commented. “We are deeply heartbroken by her loss, but her legacy of service, kindness, and leadership will forever be remembered.”

The Urban Leauge encourages anyone who wishes to honor Cynthia’s memory to reach out and contribute to her legacy of service and support for the Jacksonville community.

