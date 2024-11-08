Jacksonville Veteran finds a renewed purpose with the help of adaptive cycling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and one Jacksonville veteran is sharing her story of service and resiliency.



Action News Jax talked with Amber Kulesza who found community and a renewed purpose thanks to adaptive cycling.

She’s had a love for cycling since she was young.



“My dad taught me how to ride, and it was just freedom,” said Kulesza.



The Mayport woman served 12 years in the Air Force, and after she got out, she thought she would never be able to get on a bike again.



“I felt like my injuries were causing me too much pain,” said Kulesza.



Amber was physically injured during service. She has dealt with a lot of back issues, foot issues, and said her neck and shoulders are always hurting.



And in 2019 when she had to transition out of the military, it was a challenge.

“A lot of it was my physical health and realizing some of the things and the disabilities I came out with and recognizing that,” said Kulesza.



Amber said at her breaking point, she reached out to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit, with a location in Jacksonville. They provide free veteran assistance programs and helped Amber get on an adaptive bike.



The bike is made out of carbon, light weight and designed to meet Amber’s needs.



At first she could only go one mile on the bike and now she’s completed a 30-mile ride in Jacksonville.



“It really was a quarter mile at a time of really getting there and a lot of times it was just showing up,” said Kulesza.



Amber is a part of the nonprofit’s Soldier Ride which is a riding event that helps veterans build their confidence and strength through shared physical activities and bonds of service in a supportive environment.



“She has progressed great,” said Rob Louis, with the Wounded Warrior Project. “She is engaged with other veterans, and she is helping get other veterans involved in what we do.”

Amber said this program has helped both her physical and mental health.



“Honestly it’s been a game changer,” said Kulesza. “It’s been amazing. I think it is what’s really kept me healthy.”

