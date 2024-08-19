Jacksonville woman arrested, accused of stabbing and killing boyfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twenty-six-year-old Brittany Bryant is now behind bars in Duval County after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says she stabbed and killed her boyfriend and the father of her children.

According to police, it all happened at 9:40 p.m. Sunday night (Aug. 18) in Jacksonville’s Riverview area after police were called to a home off 3rd Avenue and Lem Turner Road for a wellness check. That’s when police say they found the victim stabbed in the chest and back.

Bryant, meanwhile, was arrested shortly after being dropped off at UF Health for a mental health check, according to the police report. The person who dropped her off suspected Bryant was having a mental breakdown, adding Bryant was a diagnosed schizophrenic.

According to the police report, Bryant and the victim’s relationship was also described as one of back-and-forth physical abuse.

Police say the suspect and victim now leave behind several children together following this crime, with Bryant also currently pregnant with another child on the way.

Bryant is now facing a felony 2nd-degree murder charge and being held without bond.

