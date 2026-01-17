Jacksonville woman charged with assaulting officers during immigration operation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has been charged by complaint with assaulting officers conducting an immigration operation and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted, says U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe.

According to the release from the Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Jennifer Susan Cruz was driving by and recording on her phone a FHP Trooper pulling over a car for a traffic infraction. Cruz parked near the traffic stop and was yelling at the Trooper while she was recording.

The release states that another trooper asked for Cruz’s driver’s license. Cruz was described as being argumentative and standoffish during the interaction. The release continues to state that Cruz was also making unsolicited and inflammatory statements, with her asking if the Trooper supported the Nazis, referring to ICE. The trooper told Cruz he was not there to discuss political beliefs.

A records check showed that Cruz’s license was suspended on June 17, 2025, after Cruz showed a photo of her driver’s license to the Trooper. The trooper requested a tow truck to impound Cruz’s car. The release states that Cruz drove off. Multiple troopers boxed Cruz’s car and stopped it.

Cruz was told to exit her car and give the keys over so it could be released to the tow company. When Cruz exited the car, she began cursing at officers and refused to give her keys. The release further states that Cruz struck the trooper who tried to take her keys in the face with a closed fist. Officers joined to arrest Cruz for the assault.

Cruz reportedly resisted arrest and tried to kick the officers. When officers took her to an FHP patrol vehicle, she tried to kick the trooper she punched before. Cruz also kicked an ICE officer and another trooper. The ICE officer’s left hand was injured in the altercation.

Cruz was eventually secured in the patrol vehicle, but continued to kick at the windows and roof.

According to the release, Cruz reportedly stated that her actions were not worth the incident escalating “over a set of keys”. She told the trooper that she punched that she was sorry for hurting her, and she was not sure why she acted that way.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, U.s. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement Removal Operations, and the Florida Highway Patrol. It will also be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Arnold B. Corsmeier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.