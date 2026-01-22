Jacksonville woman pleads not guilty to assault charges following ICE operation arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during an immigration operation appeared in federal court Friday, where she pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Jennifer Cruz told the court she has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and is currently taking medication.

Cruz’s arrest, captured in a viral video, happened during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation along Beach Boulevard on January 13. Prosecutors said her actions led to a series of state and federal charges, including assaults on officers.

Cruz entered a not guilty plea and told the court she had been diagnosed with depression. When asked whether Cruz had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression before the incident, her attorney declined to go into detail.

“Those details are going to be discussed at great specificity at the hearing on Monday when we’re presented to the court information that explains that and gives the context, along with the other data and information that will bear upon the judge’s ruling and decision,” Alan Ceballos, attorney for Jennifer Cruz, said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the 40-year-old is accused of assaulting officers during the immigration operation and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Investigators say Cruz was driving by and recording on her phone as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop. Authorities say she parked nearby and began yelling at the trooper while continuing to record. When another trooper asked for her driver’s license, Cruz was described as argumentative and allegedly made inflammatory statements, including comparing ICE to Nazis.

A records check showed Cruz’s driver’s license had been suspended.

When a tow truck was called, authorities say Cruz drove away. Troopers later stopped her vehicle, ordered her to exit, and attempted to take her keys.

Prosecutors say Cruz then punched a trooper in the face, resisted arrest, and kicked multiple officers, including an ICE agent who was injured during the struggle.

Even after being placed in a patrol vehicle, Cruz allegedly continued kicking the windows and roof.

Court records state Cruz later apologized, saying she did not know why she acted that way and that the incident escalated over a set of keys.

Cruz remains in the Duval County Jail as she awaits a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

