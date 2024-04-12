Jacksonville woman sentenced to 10 years for distributing meth and fentanyl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Annette Jones, 37, Jacksonville, will spend 10 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to court documents, Jones was part of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Jacksonville between 2020 and 2023.

The Department of Justice said that during this time, Jones was responsible for distributing over 50 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 5 kilograms of fentanyl.

Then, between December 2022 and February 2023, Jones sold over 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm with an extended magazine to an undercover law enforcement officer.

On March 15, 2023, federal agents and local law enforcement officers executed a search warrant of Jones’s home and found two loaded firearms, including one that was reported stolen.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.