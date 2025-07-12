Jacksonville woman with brain injury says businesses are penalizing her for needing paper statements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman living with a traumatic brain injury says she’s being charged extra, simply because she needs paper billing statements to manage her finances.

Lynette Hipsher suffers from short-term memory loss after two concussions and relies heavily on printed bills to stay organized.

But now, she says the credit union and companies she banks with—like VyStar Credit Union and Dillard’s —are charging her up $1.99 up to $2.99 per statement.

“It’s horrible. It’s expensive,” Hipsher said. “I’ve got VyStar, their bank statements, VyStar’s credit card bill, Bealls Outlet. I’ve got two different Care Credit accounts. I believe Cato is one of them… Dillard’s, Home Depot, Jared’s.”

With monthly fees adding up to as much as $15 to $20, Hipsher believes she’s being penalized for a medical condition. She has reached out to her credit union and says VyStar has agreed to waive the fees going forward, but questions remain about whether such charges could violate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Action News Jax brought her case to attorney Bill Horne, who says banks have a legal obligation to offer reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities.

“These financial institutions should understand their duty to accommodate people with disabilities,” Horne said. “They know they’ve got to comply with that.”

But he adds that legal action may not be the first move.

“Before you get a lawyer involved and try to kick up a lot of dust, try to resolve the issue yourself,” Horne said. “Make notes with whom you speak, the date, and time. Keep records. So that if you do have to see an attorney, you’re giving them something to work with.”

Hipsher is also a Certified Nursing Assistant, and she said she hopes her story pushes more companies to consider the needs of customers, like many of her clients, who are older or who have cognitive impairments, and stop charging for basic accessibility.

