Sargent Fire at Florida-Georgia state line decreases in size, roads reopen

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sargent Fire burning along the Florida-Georgia border has reached 62% containment and has been mapped at 2,471 acres, the Florida Forest Service reported Wednesday.

The fire, which started April 2 in Baker and Columbia counties in Florida and Clinch County, Georgia, has seen gradual improvement following several days of slow, steady rainfall. About 0.46 inches of rain was recorded near the fire.

Despite the precipitation, significant heat remains in heavy fuels such as large logs and debris piles, and officials said the rainfall is not enough to ease ongoing drought conditions.

Firefighters continue working to shrink the wildfire and prevent its expansion.

Florida Highway 2 and Georgia Highway 94 are open, though drivers should expect fire crews entering and exiting the roadway throughout the day.

Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution. Anyone encountering smoke on the road should reduce speed, switch to low beam headlights and treat the conditions as they would fog.

Florid and Georgia residents are reminded to follow local burn bans.

For more information on wildfire safety, visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com.

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