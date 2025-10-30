Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens getting ready for “Colors of the Wild”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While the “Spooktacular” event is nearing its end, lanterns can be seen hanging up around the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens for its “Colors of the Wild” event starting in November.

“You can also get a glimpse, sneak peek, at Colors of the Wild lanterns. Tons of them are already up,” says Jacksonville Zoo Wildlife Wanderer Curtis Dvorack, talking about guests who are coming to the last days of the Spooktacular event. “This year’s Colors of the Wild is going to be bigger, brighter, and more amazing and breathtaking than ever,” says Dvorack while speaking with Jacksonville’s Morning News. “As soon as tomorrow night ends, the Spooktacular stuff will come down, and more lanterns will come up.

Color of the Wilds opens November 22; tickets are on sale now. You can find more information on this year’s illuminated event as well as its themed nights on the zoo’s website. You can hear more on what’s happened at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens in the full interview on Jacksonville’s Morning News.

