Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens needs your help naming new bongo calf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The newest addition to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens needs a name.

A new Eastern bongo calf was born on June 17 to the proud mother of Sienna.

“The adorable male calf is already stealing hearts,” the zoo said.

For $5, you can cast your vote for one of four names. All donations will go directly to support the care and feeding of zoo’s animals, and the protection of animals and plants around the world. The goal is to raise $10,000.

Voting will end Aug. 16 and the new calf will be named on Sat., Aug. 17 (same day as National Nonprofit day).

The list of names includes:

Orion (o-RYE-en) meaning a huntsman of giant stature from Greek mythology.

Kiume (K-EE-oo-h-m-eh) meaning stamina or strength.

Clifford (KLIFF-erd) meaning loyal, trustworthy, and dependable.

Julani (joo-LAH-nee) meaning strength and bravery.

