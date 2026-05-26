Jacksonville Zoo launches Endless Summer Pass for unlimited visits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens has launched a new Endless Summer Pass, allowing families unlimited visits from June 1 through Sept. 30 with the initial purchase of a single-day general admission ticket.

This pass aims to provide guests with extended opportunities to explore the Zoo’s attractions throughout the summer season.

Guests who purchase a single-day General Admission ticket can return to the Zoo multiple times through Sept. 30, 2026, without paying additional fees. The pass provides access to the Zoo’s exotic animals, botanical gardens, interactive play areas, and the Splash Ground, making it a go-to summer destination.

Chief Nikki Smith Philanthropy and Marketing Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, emphasized the pass’s benefits for families. “The Endless Summer Pass is all about giving families the freedom to explore, connect with wildlife and create new memories all summer long,” Smith said. “Every visit offers something different and we’re excited to welcome guests back again and again throughout the season.”

The Endless Summer Pass includes unlimited visits from June 1 through Sept. 30, along with access to all standard Zoo exhibits, habitats and gardens during valid admission days. The pass does not include select special events, Total Experience add-ons or Dinosauria. It also does not offer discounts on food and merchandise.

No reservations are required for standard admission days; guests can present their Endless Summer Pass at the gate for return visits. Every purchase also supports the Zoo’s mission of animal care, education and conservation initiatives locally and around the world.

Ticket sales for the Endless Summer Pass will close on Sept. 7.

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