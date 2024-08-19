Jacksonville Zoo mourns loss of 37½-year-old Rhinoceros Hornbill, oldest female in human care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has announced the death of Bellatrix, a Rhinoceros Hornbill who recently passed away at the remarkable age of 37 and a half years. She held the distinction of being the oldest known female of her species in human care, making her passing a significant loss for the zoo and wildlife conservationists.

Bellatrix was more than just a resident of the zoo; she was a symbol of resilience and charm. With a sassy spirit and a playful demeanor, she quickly became a favorite among both visitors and staff. Her days were filled with soaring flights, indulging in her favorite treats—grapes and mice—and participating in stimulating enrichment activities. She also reportedly had a fondness for lounging in her loquat trees and basking in the sun on her perches.

The loss of Bellatrix has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her legacy will continue to inspire a deeper appreciation for the Rhinoceros Hornbill species and the importance of wildlife conservation.

The zoo encourages the community to join in remembering Bellatrix and celebrating the extraordinary life she lived.

