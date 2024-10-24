Jacksonville Zoo shares updates regarding apes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens put out a statement regarding the health of their gorillas.

The zoo is happy to report that their apes are doing well and their dedicated Animal Health and Care teams are working closely to monitor their status regarding the Shigella disease.

The zoo will continue to take any precautions and are appreciative of the community’s support

