Jacksonville’s 4th of July fireworks celebration to light up the sky across Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate our nation’s independence with a spectacular fireworks display at multiple locations around Jacksonville. The City of Jacksonville invites you to enjoy this dazzling event on Thursday, July 4th, starting at 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks Launch Locations:

Downtown Jacksonville

Ray Greene Park (Please note: The park will be closed for the launch)

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

You can view the fireworks from the North and South banks along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville, and from surrounding areas near the additional launch sites.

For more details about Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration, visit their WEBSITE.

For a county-by-county list of fireworks displays in our viewing area, click HERE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

WATCH: Jacksonville’s 2019 fireworks display

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.