Jacksonville’s Mixed Fillings nominated for best pie shop in America

USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 is asking people to vote for the best pie shops in America, and the River City’s own Mixed Fillings Pie Shop is one of the 20 places around the country up for the honor.

Once polling is complete, USA Today will reveal the top 10 pie shops, or the “10Best.”

“Chef Natasha Burton brings Southern flavors and classical training together in unexpected creations with cheeky names like Peanut Butter and Jealous, Blurred Limes Key Lime Pie, and Wake Me Up Before You Cocoa, a chocolate lava pie,” USA Today wrote about Mixed Fillings.

Action News Jax Gets Real: Black-owned Jacksonville restaurant Mixed Fillings Pie Shop celebrating success in tough times

We caught up again with Burton in February 2024, when Mixed Fillings was baking up pies for its “cuties” in Five Points.

In April 2024, Action News Jax spoke with Burton about inflation in Five Points.

Burton described her frustration with the rising rent and the challenge of making ends meet.

Mixed Fillings then turned to its customers for help in July, when it was facing eviction due to unresolved maintenance issues with its landlord.

People pitched in more than $13,000 to a GoFundMe page to assist Burton and her family with legal fees.

While Mixed Fillings searched for a new location, customers lined up at Riverside Arts Market every Saturday to get their fix.

On Pi Day, fittingly, Mixed Fillings celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Downtown Jacksonville.

The shop is on Adams Street Downtown alongside two other local food offerings, Bagels R Us and Rojas Pizza.

The Mixed Fillings family said in a social media post they were excited by the “amazing news” of the nomination and encouraged customers to vote because “if we win, y’all already KNOW we’re throwin’ a flaky lil celebration.”

Voting for the 10Best pie shops in America is open until Monday, June 9 at noon ET. People are allowed to vote once per day.

The 10 winning shops, as determined by the readers’ vote, will be announced on Wednesday, June 18.

