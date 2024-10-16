Jacksonville’s Morning News on Location: 30th annual Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial Breakfast

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV’s community partner Hubbard House is celebrating the strength of survivors of domestic violence at the 30th annual Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial Breakfast. Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at the Prime Osborn Convention Center to spotlight the full-service domestic violence center that provides emergency shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their families.

Free, confidential support is available 24/7 through Hubbard House’s Hotline at 904-354-3114 and Textline at 904-210-3698.

LISTEN: Sheriff TK Waters on domestic violence awareness, and the weekend murder of Corrections Officer Brad McNew.







