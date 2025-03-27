Jacksonville’s Morning News on Location: Jacksonville Symphony Children’s Music Festival

Jacksonville, FL — As the Jacksonville Symphony’s 75th season continues, this weekend features a variety of programming for all ages, with Sunday’s Children’s Music Festival.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live at Jacoby Symphony Hall to preview the event, opportunities for local families to experience the gift of music, and other upcoming shows before the season ends.

LISTEN: Nathaniel Efthimiou, Assistant Conductor of the Jacksonville Symphony and Music Director of Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras, talks about the opportunity for families at Sunday’s Children’s Music Festival.

TICKETS: Children are $8, adults are $10.

Steven Libman is President and CEO of the Jacksonville Symphony, and explains how the 75th season has been going so far, and some exciting upcoming shows this Spring. LISTEN HERE.















