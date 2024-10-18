Jacksonville’s Morning News on location: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville is blessed to have more than 100 acres of award-winning exhibits and gardens at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. This fall may be a good time to discover something new.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at The Watering Hole along the Trout River.

LISTEN: Andrew Jacobs, Outreach Educator at the Jacksonville Zoo and Garden

LEARN MORE, BECOME A MEMBER

This weekend through Halloween is the 37th annual Spooktacular, a chance to explore the Zoo and Gardens and discover a world of treats, tricks and spooky delights.

LISTEN: Ashley Nelsen, Senior Manatee Care Specialist

Interested in going to the Zoo beforehand? Purchase a combo ticket that includes same-day access to the park, arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and stay through the end of Spooktacular.

LISTEN: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Horticulture Team