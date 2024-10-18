Jacksonville’s Morning News on location: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Local

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
The habitat is a replication of a free-flowing spring fed Florida river to include all species of fish, reptiles, birds along with manatees found in our wild clear rivers.

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville is blessed to have more than 100 acres of award-winning exhibits and gardens at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. This fall may be a good time to discover something new.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at The Watering Hole along the Trout River.

LISTEN: Andrew Jacobs, Outreach Educator at the Jacksonville Zoo and Garden

This weekend through Halloween is the 37th annual Spooktacular, a chance to explore the Zoo and Gardens and discover a world of treats, tricks and spooky delights.

LISTEN: Ashley Nelsen, Senior Manatee Care Specialist

Interested in going to the Zoo beforehand? Purchase a combo ticket that includes same-day access to the park, arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and stay through the end of Spooktacular.

LISTEN: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Horticulture Team

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

