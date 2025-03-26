Jacksonville’s Morning News on Location: UNF Market Days

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Morning News is launching a local college campus tour at the University of North Florida to spotlight Market Days.

Market Days supports Jacksonville businesses and community members. Vendors looking for a unique and creative way to promote their business or organization to the 17,000+ UNF community are welcome to register.

For the UNF community, Market Days is an opportunity to browse a wide variety of products and services, learn about businesses in the Jacksonville area, and engage with fellow Ospreys.

LISTEN: Dr. Moez Limayem discusses the relationship between UNF and the local community, UNF Giving Day on April 1, and how donations directly fund academic and research programs at the University.



