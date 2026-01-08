Jags vs. Bills: Jacksonville mayor makes playoff wager with Buffalo mayor for wings, Mayport shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is your Official Jacksonville Jaguars station and we are just days away from witnessing the Jags in the playoffs.

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau got to sit down with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan to talk about excitement in the River City right now.

Jags Fever brings anxiousness and nervousness for everyone

“It’s really hard to be a fan when you’re just ate up with it you can’t separate from it. So I’m ready to throw up already,” Deegan said.

The Jags experience is a roller coaster of emotions, but it’s worth the ride for Deegan and everyone in Jacksonville.

“Don’t stress about it. Enjoy this moment, this is the greatest thing. So part of that is, get out there and sling it a little bit. It’s fun,” Deegan said.

Deegan and newly elected Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan have made a friendly wager that includes Buffalo wings and Mayport shrimp.

“There’s a wager on the line. I tend to be a little bit of a trash talker so I had a little bit of fun with him. It was funny because he sent a suggestive script and I said, ‘Let’s just talk trash for 10 minutes,” Deegan said.

The wager also includes a donation to charity for the winner. The Jags want everyone wearing teal on Sunday for the game so Deegan joked she might be giving an executive order later this week.

