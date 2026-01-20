Jaguars’ 2025 positional review: Quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s about impossible to talk about the success of the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars without ultimately turning to the success of the team’s quarterback, particularly down the stretch when it mattered most.

The fact of the matter is, the Jaguars needed to win eight straight games to outpace a red-hot Houston Texans team breathing down their neck. Over those eight games, the Jaguars’ offense scored an average of 33.6 points per game with an average margin of victory over 19 points.

Much of that success can be attributed to the development of Trevor Lawrence over the second half of the season. During that eight-game stretch, Lawrence threw for 2,009 yards (251.1 YPG), 19 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Oh yeah, he added 187 yards and five rushing touchdowns as well.

Trevor Lawrence finished the season with seven straight games of 250+ yards and 2+ touchdowns. That’s production on a whole other level, never seen before in Duval County. By the end, Lawrence claimed his second AFC South title, third winning season, and third 4,000-yard passing season.

Lawrence’s legs became a much more potent weapon this season. While he’s always been fairly mobile, he and Liam Coen made it a point to utilize them more often this season, and it worked. Lawrence finished tied for second in rushing TDs (9) and third in rushing first downs (40) among quarterbacks.

His nine rushing touchdowns helped break the Jaguars’ single-season touchdown record (37) set by Blake Bortles in 2015. Lawrence posted 38, along with career-low turnover numbers. Prior to 2025, Lawrence had posted 22, 17, and 21 turnovers in his three full seasons in the NFL. This season, he cut those down to 15.

A big help has been preventing those costly fumbles that plagued much of his early career. Lawrence lost 21 fumbles across his first three seasons but has lost just four over the last 27 games, marked improvement. The INTs are down too, as Lawrence ended his 2025 campaign with one interception over his last six games.

Across his career, Lawrence has mostly sat with around a 1.5 touchdown to turnover ratio. In his rookie season, it was just 0.82, then it jumped to 1.76 in 2022, 1.19 in 2023, 1.76 in 2024, before skyrocketing all the way to 2.71 this season with a 38 to 15 ratio.

More important than any of these stats, however, was Lawrence’s ability to win games. Lawrence led five game-winning drives this season, more than double any other season of his career. Those five were fourth in the NFL this season, and he likely finished with more if not for the Jaguars blowing out every team over the last two months of the season.

