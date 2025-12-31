Jaguars’ breakout cornerbacks leading defensive renaissance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — So long as the turnovers have been there for the Jaguars, the defense has been solid. When those turnovers started to dissipate over the middle of the season, the Jags’ defense got exposed a little by some of the better teams in the league. Since the bye, turnovers or not, this defense has proven it’s a much improved unit from the first half of the season.

From Week 11 onward, the Jaguars’ defense has allowed an average of just 14.6 points, while forcing 13 turnovers in the process. The pass-rush has no doubt improved, but it’s two secret superstars in the secondary who have really turned the tide: Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones.

Montaric Brown

When the Tyson Campbell, Greg Newsome II trade went down, many assumed Newsome would come and slide right into Campbell’s role. A couple of tough weeks, however, allowed for Brown to get more snaps, in addition to a Jourdan Lewis’ injury. Brown has thrived ever since.

Truthfully, he’s been great all season, allowing an NFL Rating of just 75.3 this year. What he’s done over the last month in particular, however, deserves special recognition. Over the last four games, Brown has allowed a total of 36 yards on 15 targets.

To provide the full numbers, Brown has allowed a 31.3% completion rate (5/16), 36 yards passing, zero touchdowns, one interception, and an NFL Rating of 14.6. For reference, spiking the ball is worthy of a 39.6 NFL Rating.

That isn’t even mentioning four pass break-ups as well. Brown has been excellent and it isn’t as if he isn’t being targeted. He was targeted eight times against the Colts, but he still just allowed two receptions for 11 yards in the game. Nine yards allowed per game over the last month, I’ll certainly take that level of production out of my corner and I’m sure the Jaguars would as well.

Jarrian Jones

Somehow, someway, Jarrian Jones’ numbers are even better than Bown’s over the last month. Jones struggled early on this season on the outside before moving into a rotational slot role alongside Jourdan Lewis. When Lewis went down, Jones stepped in and since that moment, Jones has played the best ball of his career.

This season, Jones ranks neck and neck as the best slot corner in the NFL, right next to the Eagles’ Cooper DeJean. Jones’ 0.73 yards per coverage snap allowed ranks first among the Top-32 slot CBs, while his 53.1 NFL Rating ranks second. In the slot, Jones has been as good as it gets, especially as of late, Over the same time period as Brown, the last month, Jones has allowed a 40% completion rate (6/15), 43 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. Those interceptions have actually come in back-to-back games now. Those numbers are good for an NFL Rating of just 8.3.

With playoff football just around the corner, Brown and Jones are in peak form at just the right time. Their play on the back end of the defense has really been the turning point for the Jags and Anthony Campanile. These are a couple of stars in the making.

