Jaguars’ Draft Profile: Emmanuel Pregnon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While there’s an ongoing league-wide debate regarding the validity of consensus big boards, there’s no debate about the Jaguars’ 88th overall selection, Emmanuel Pregnon. He’s simply one of the biggest steals of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars went into the Draft pretty set at offensive line with solid depth pieces already in place. The position versatility of Walker Little, Patrick Mekari, and Wyatt Milum only makes that depth deeper. But when one of the top offensive lineman falls into your lap deep into the third round, you pull the trigger.

Standing 6’4”, 314 LBs, Pregnon not only is a sound blocker, he’s a phenomenal athlete as well. His 9.14 RAS, 99th percentile vertical (35”), 655-pound squat, and 465-pound bench are evidence enough of that. As Liam Coen said, “Ass and Mass,” is what the Jaguars are getting in Pregnon.

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During his final season at Oregon, Pregnon allowed just five pressures and one of FBS’ lowest pressure rates (1.1%). In fact, he allowed just one sack over his last 979 pass-block snaps, dating back to the 2024 season.

He isn’t just a one-trick pony either, he excels in both phases of the game. Truthfully, he’s probably even a better run-blocker than he is in pass-protection. Pro Football Focus had him as the 3rd best run-blocking guard in the country last year.

A couple of other notes on the Oregon Ducks’ lineman, Pregnon committed just one penalty in 2025 and started 40 consecutive games to end his career. Penalties and injuries were two things that plagued the 2025 Jaguars’ offensive line so those are two nice positives for Pregnon.

He has the talent to immediately come in and compete for the starting right guard job, but even if he doesn’t win it, this is a player who’s going to be a starting offensive lineman for the next 5-10 years in Jacksonville. He’s one of the best selections of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Emmanuel Pregnon Emmanuel Pregnon

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