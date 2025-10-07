Jaguars fans gear up for the next home game Sunday following parking troubles Monday night 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crowds poured into downtown Jacksonville on Monday night and watched the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gary Harris, who operates a local shuttle service on game days, said the Monday game drew in a lot more people than a typical Sunday, and it showed in the parking lots.

“Parking was filling up really fast,” Harris said. “A lot of people had to take shuttles like myself, the golf carts, and Ubers to get close to the stadium.”

Action News Jax crews captured video of cars lined up, trying to get into Lot J.

Harris said some fans with parking passes weren’t able to park because the lots filled up quickly.

“I did meet two couples,” said Harris. “The first couple they are season parking pass holders; they usually park in Lot J. Another couple, they usually park down by the old Metro Park, and that was full to capacity.”

He said he shuttled several fans who were redirected to park here by the Hyatt Hotel downtown, which is about a mile away from the stadium.

He believes the construction going on around the stadium, including its $1.4 billion renovation, is contributing to the problem. And he’s right.

ASM Global, which manages event venue parking for the city, said some lots near the stadium have reduced capacity due to construction.

But they said the number of passes issued matches the available spaces.

Action News Jax was also told those with a valid parking pass for a specific lot are guaranteed access, and redirects occur only for day-of-event patrons without a designated pass.

ASM said that, rarely, a handful of incorrect redirects occur, which staff address immediately once identified.

The city said it was not made aware of any complaints from Monday’s game.

