Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen honors son’s cancer battle with new campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars player Josh Hines-Allen is starting a new campaign to help families dealing with childhood cancer.

His son Wesley was diagnosed with leukemia just after the New Year. That’s why Josh missed the last game of the 2024 season.

For the last seven months, Josh and his wife Kaitlyn have focused on Wesley’s treatment. He’s been getting care at Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville.

The family stayed quiet during this time. But they say the support from the Jacksonville community meant everything.

“We’re so grateful to be here,” Kaitlyn said. “People have really shown us love.”

Wesley is still recovering, but doctors say he’s doing great. Josh says the family wants to give that same support to others.

Their campaign is called Four One For Hope. It will run all football season and support a different kids’ cancer charity each month.

It starts in September with Nemours. Then, in October, the money will go to the American Cancer Society.

In November, it’s the Ronald McDonald House in Jacksonville. In December, it’s the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The campaign will launch in late August during Wesley’s bell-ringing ceremony at Nemours.

Anyone who wants to help can visit GiveButter.com/FourOneForHope.

