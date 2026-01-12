Jaguars’ playoff run ends, but downtown businesses see big boost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ playoff run came to an end Sunday with a 27–24 loss to the Buffalo Bills, disappointing fans but delivering a financial boost to businesses around EverBank Stadium, particularly pedicab drivers who rely on game-day crowds.

With parking areas packed across downtown, many fans turned to pedicabs as a convenient way to get to and from the stadium. For drivers, the team’s postseason push translated directly into higher demand and increased earnings.

“As the Jaguars win, we all win,” said vendor Tony Tate.

Thousands of fans flooded the area for the wildcard matchup, keeping pedicab drivers busy throughout the day. Many riders opted for pedicabs rather than long walks from downtown parking spots.

“People don’t want to walk these long distances from way downtown to way in the neighborhood of where they’re coming from. So they see us and say hey can you please take me?” said pedicab driver Uzo Onyejurwa.

Drivers said they pay close attention to the game itself, knowing the team’s success often fuels business.

Action News Jax noted that drivers are constantly watching the game because a Jaguars win means more riders. Onyejurwa responded, “Absolutely, it works in our favor.”

According to some drivers, the volume of customers during Jaguars games can reach into the hundreds.

“Give or take 500 to 600,” said pedicab driver Jean Sean.

For vendors like Tate, playoff games can mean some of their strongest earnings of the season.

“This is one of the best payday I’m having before the game,” Tate said.

Pedicab driver Gigi Reid added, “They can make money, we make money.”

For others, the opportunity goes beyond income. Sean shared his personal story, saying, “I’m a cancer patient. I had stage three and stage four cancer while being homeless on the street.”

After the final whistle, the atmosphere outside the stadium shifted as fans processed the close loss.

“We were really praying that they would pull out the win, but I’m still proud of them compared to last year. I’m still very proud of our Jags,” said fan Toni Carter.

Another fan, Yvonne Pernell, reflected on how close the team came. “It’s disappointing - I mean, we were right there. We’re just gonna step up. You know that’s all we needed is that extra push.”

Some fans were already looking ahead to the future.

“I’m at disbelief. We’re supposed to win this game, but we got it next year,” one fan said.

Others debated accountability and expressed support for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“We could be mad at Trevor Lawrence, but defense win games, win game game,” a fan said.

“Trevor, look, I’m rocking with you, Trevor. I’m rocking with you, Trevor,” another added.

While the Jaguars’ season ends with the playoff loss, fans and the businesses that support game day say they’re already looking ahead to next year.

