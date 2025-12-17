Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his remarkable six-touchdown performance against the New York Jets in Week 15, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 330 passing yards, which included five passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 51 yards and added one rushing touchdown.

This performance makes him the only player in NFL history to record five or more passing touchdowns, one or more rushing touchdowns and at least 50 rushing yards in a single game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

With this performance, the Jaguars said Lawrence moved into third place in franchise history with 92 career passing touchdowns, surpassing David Garrard, who had 89. His passer rating for the game was 136.7, marking a new career high.

This recognition is Lawrence’s fourth career Player of the Week honor. He previously won the award twice in 2022, in Week three and Week 14 and once in 2023, during Week 11.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.