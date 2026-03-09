Jaguars’ running back Travis Etienne to sign with the Saints, reports say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travis Etienne is leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report on Monday by the Associated Press.

The AP is reporting that sources with knowledge of the deal said Etienne has agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can’t be finalized until Wednesday.

The Jaguars have not released any information at this point.

