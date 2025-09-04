Jaguars share changes fans can expect at EverBank Stadium ahead of season opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers is only a few days away, but the season, of course, will start inside a stadium that’s under construction.

Jaguars’ Chief Operating Officer Chad Johnson shared the changes fans will expect this season during the construction, as the Jags work toward finishing their “Stadium of the Future.”

Here are some of the notable differences Johnson said fans will see:

Staying cool: addition of “cooling buses” for fans, provided by JTA, placed at Gate 4 alongside water coolers

addition of “cooling buses” for fans, provided by JTA, placed at Gate 4 alongside water coolers Getting around: 26 new teal golf carts will be riding around parking lots to give fans a ride to the stadium, since some stadium parking is blocked by construction this season

26 new teal golf carts will be riding around parking lots to give fans a ride to the stadium, since some stadium parking is blocked by construction this season Going up: Instead of the plaza level, the Jags say the main concourse is the way to get from gate to gate. A new stairway is under construction at gate one.

“You will see more changes coming soon,” said Johnson, “Right now, you see the big grand staircase that’s being built right now. That’s not going to be active in this first game, instead, but it will open up during the season.”

Johnson said most of the work fans may see being done on stadium renovations will happen when the Jags are out of the country.

“When we look at our London game and our bye week and all that. So that will obviously be major construction happening through that window,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Jags fans will also be able to bring two bottles into the stadium this year, instead of one. He promised that the in-stadium experience will be no different for games this year, traffic patterns won’t be different, and more staff will be stationed around the stadium to help direct traffic, if needed.

The Jaguars’ first game of the regular season is scheduled for Sunday, starting at 1:00 p.m. Johnson said gates will open at 11:00 a.m. and the Jaguars’ “Fan Entertainment Zone” will open at 10:00 a.m., but he encourages fans to get there at that time or earlier to get to the stadium without too much stress.

You can find more information on changes at the stadium for this season and the timeline of the “Stadium of the Future” construction by clicking the link here.

