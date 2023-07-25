Jaguars’ stadium woes: Community huddle reveals aging infrastructure and challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars presented their much-awaited Community Huddle Outreach Report and Stadium Facilities Update. The report highlighted developments for the stadium’s future, as well as the urgent concerns affecting TIAA Bank Field at present.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson discovered that the team had received a staggering number of repair requests since 2021.

According to the detailed report, over 3,000 maintenance requests flooded the Jaguars’ offices from 2021 to 2022. Among these requests, almost 1,000 were related to food service equipment. This revelation was met with disappointment from loyal Jaguars fan Aaron Perkins, who believes that such problems should not be commonplace in a major sports venue.

“We pay good money, we go there, we watch events and games. We expect the food we get to be safe. I would hope they would be held to the same standard of any restaurant we would go to in Duval,” Perkins expressed his concerns.

The stadium’s report also highlighted other significant issues that need urgent attention.

The concession stand floors require a fresh epoxy coating, a task that has not been undertaken in 25 years and has now become a safety hazard. Additionally, the walk-in coolers, which are crucial for storing food and beverages, have reached the 25-year mark, and the main warehouse cooler’s ceiling is showing signs of water leaks.

These deteriorating conditions raise concerns among fans like Aaron Perkins, who worry about the overall safety and quality of their experience at the stadium.

“When you have that type of income base, you should be taking care of your infrastructure. You are not out of there yet, and people are still using those facilities,” Perkins emphasized the significance of maintaining the stadium’s infrastructure despite its future plans.

One area of particular concern outlined in the report is the stadium’s electrical system, specifically the emergency generators.

The report reveals that the two generators are well past their life expectancy and are still the original ones installed 25 years ago. This poses a potential risk during emergencies and needs immediate attention to ensure the stadium’s safety and operational efficiency.

The Jaguars’ Community Huddle Outreach Report not only envisioned a bright future for the stadium but also brought to light the critical issues that demand immediate action.

As fans await the team’s response and plans to address these concerns, it is evident that a proactive approach to maintenance and upgrades is crucial to guarantee a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors to TIAA Bank Field.

