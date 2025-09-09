Jaguars trade RB Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tank Bigsby is leaving the Jaguars.

Action Sports Jax confirmed the news Monday night, just one day after Jacksonville’s Week 1 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Bigsby is being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange, the Jaguars will receive 5th and 6th round picks in the next NFL draft.

The running back was originally drafted out of Auburn by Jacksonville in the third round (88th overall) of the 2023 draft.

Bigsby has played a total of 34 games for the Jags.

Jaguars vs. Panthers 2025 RB Tank Bigsby (4), 2025 Regular Season Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers (Sept. 7, 2025) (Marcel Robinson)

