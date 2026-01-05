Jaguars vs. Bills playoff game time announced; Here’s where, when, how to watch, how to get tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their third AFC South title in nine years Sunday blowing out the Tennessee Titans 41-7. The Jaguars are now set to host the Buffalo Bills next week in the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the game.

What: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bill

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bill When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Where: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium How to watch on TV: CBS47 Action News Jax

CBS47 Action News Jax Planning on attending the game? CLICK HERE for ticket information.

2026 NFL playoff schedule

Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the NFL playoff schedule, bracket, dates, times and how to watch every round up to the Super Bowl.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 10

No. 5 Rams at at No. 4 Panthers, 4:30 p.m. on FOX30 Action News Jax

No. 7 Packers at No. 2 Bears, 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Jan. 11

No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET FOX30 Action News Jax

No. 7 Chargers at No. 2 Patriots, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 12

No. 5 Texans at No. 4 Steelers, 8 p.m. ET

*The winner of this game will play on Sunday in the divisional round.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 17

*The Broncos and Seahawks will both host a game in the divisional round after getting a bye in the wild card round.

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 4:30 p.m. ET

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 18

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 3 p.m. ET

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 6:30 p.m. ET

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 25

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET CBS47 Action News Jax

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET FOX30 Action News Jax

Super Bowl LX

Sunday, Feb. 8

AFC champion vs. NFC champion at Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California), 6:30 p.m. ET

