Jaguars WR/DB Travis Hunter out for the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Good news, bad news for Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

The team announced on Tuesday that star player Travis Hunter’s knee surgery went well. However, he’ll be out for the rest of the season.

Hunter, 22, injured his knee during practice on October 30.

He is expected to be back on the field in six months.

